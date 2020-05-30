Ana Obregónhas gained strength to write a new poston Instagram where he dedicates some precious words to his son Álex. The young man passed away on May 13 in Barcelona after tirelessly fighting against cancer.

Now, two weeks later,Ana has shared a photo of both with a beautiful messagewhere he remembers his strength and courage in the hardest moments of his illness.

My dear Son, I know that you have never liked me to speak about you publicly, forgive me, my heart asks me and now that I have a little strength I had to thank the hundreds of thousands of messages of love and admiration for you. Your first words were: “me alone” before mom and dad. And you alone have wanted to live a discreet life, without protagonists despite your famous parents. You have earned the love of everyone who knew you; first at school, then at the University with the scholarship you obtained to study in the United States that culminated in your return to Spain creating a successful company at the age of 24. Until one day the word “cancer” appeared in our lives. You have bravely fought two years against this damn disease with a smile, collaborating with foundations, helping and encouraging with your sense of humor to all those who also suffered from it. You became his example. Too noble, generous, supportive, unique and great to fit in this world. My warrior of the eternal smile despite the pain, months of hospitalization, and suffering. It has been an honor for me to be by your side in this relentless battle, but also seeing you suffer without a complaint has been the cruellest life lesson that a mother can bear. Your trip has broken the heart of the whole of Spain because in life you have shone YOUR LONE as you used to say as a child. Now you shine in eternity illuminating us forever. I know that from up there you want to thank so many thousands of unexpected messages of love and admiration for you but that will help you on your long journey. What can I tell you son? That you were / are my life and now there is nothing. That losing a child is dying and having the obligation to live. And you wanted to live, get married someday and have 5 children. Many nights in the hospital we asked God to heal you together and he ignored us. Now I just ask that I can hug you again very soon because I miss you unbearably. My Aless, it has been and is a real privilege to be your mother. I love you forever and forever. Eternally. Mom #Thank you? A shared post from Ana_Obregon Oficial (@ana_obregon_oficial) on May 30, 2020 at 8:53 am PDT

