Ana Obregón wanted to have an emotional detail with her son the day Aless would have turned 28. The young man’s favorite chocolate cake, candles with his age and a gesture towards heaven, in clear reference to him. How much emotion in the image that the biologist has shared on her Instagram account!
The actress is completely devastated and finds no consolation a month and a half after the death of her son. Very close to Alessandro Lequio in these difficult moments, Ana spent what would have been Aless’s birthday accompanied by her ex-partner, one of her great supports.
We do not know if they would blow the candles together in honor of Aless, but surely, and knowing Ana and Lequio, they remembered their son with multiple memories, a smile and much, much love.
28 years ago today from my favorite photo a few days after your birth. You arrived the most magical night of the year and you gave me a meaning for this life that until then I had not found. I have the honor of being your mother, of having seen you grow, play, study, laugh, improve yourself, mature, work, shine, love, give, suffer, cry and fight to the end like a gladiator. Your favorite movie. It has made me proud to see you blow out the candles on your birthday cake for 27 years. Today the sky will be lit with 28 huge candles like you and when I blow them I am sure that you will hear the infinite applause from many people who love you and others who admire you because your footprints have made us all be better people. Congratulations my son. You don’t know how it hurts not to be by your side and the eternity of your absence. I love you forever and forever. ? #Alessforever # 28
Jun 23, 2020 at 1:10 PDT