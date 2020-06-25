Ana Obregón wanted to have an emotional detail with her son the day Aless would have turned 28. The young man’s favorite chocolate cake, candles with his age and a gesture towards heaven, in clear reference to him. How much emotion in the image that the biologist has shared on her Instagram account!

The actress is completely devastated and finds no consolation a month and a half after the death of her son. Very close to Alessandro Lequio in these difficult moments, Ana spent what would have been Aless’s birthday accompanied by her ex-partner, one of her great supports.

We do not know if they would blow the candles together in honor of Aless, but surely, and knowing Ana and Lequio, they remembered their son with multiple memories, a smile and much, much love.