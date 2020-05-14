Alex Lequio, the son of the actressAna Obregónand the chatterAlessandro Lequio, has died at the age of 27 in Barcelona due to the cancer that was diagnosed two years ago. As published by the magazine “Hello!” In its digital edition, the young man had been admitted to a hospital in Barcelona for a month, where he was undergoing a new treatment against his disease.

Alex, who was familiarly called Aless, had received a careful education, studied in the USA, and was professionally dedicated to the world of marketing. He had founded a company, Polar Marketing, with a partner, and promoted his activities on social media.

When he was diagnosed, at age 25, he received treatment in New York, at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, with the Catalan oncologist Joan Baselga, but after a serious relapse, he first entered Madrid and later continued his treatment at the Quirón clinic. from Barcelona, ​​under the supervision of Baselga.

His parents have been accompanying him throughout the treatment in both New York and Barcelona. Lequio, married to María Palacios, even stopped collaborating assiduously on television programs to be close to his son.

“I am not going to change my path, I am going to follow my path, but I am going to have to try a little more or walk a little more effort to be able to continue at the same speed,” Aless told the magazine. “Hello! “, who has followed in his footsteps since he was a child. In his social networks he defined himself as: entrepreneur, nonconformist, on many fronts #grateful.

Álex Lequio García, who was born on June 23, 1992, always showed strength and a great sense of humor on his social networks, and led several charitable causes of the fight against cancer. Attention to her son has been the priority of the actress, who had planned to return to the theater with the function “Falso directo”, together with Andoni Ferreño. A premiere that she postponed “until she decides. We wait for her with open arms. First things first,” the actor wrote on his social networks.

Ana Obregón has stated on more than one occasion that work and family were its axes and that, during this time of concern for the health of her son, he had given her “a life lesson and has taught me that it is an honor be your mother. “

