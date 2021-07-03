Ana Morgade, very hard against Toni Cantó

Ana Morgade responds to Toni Cantó. (Photo: GTRES)

The comedian and presenter of Yu do not miss anything, Ana Morgade, has been more than hard against the new director of the Office of Spanish in the Community of Madrid, Toni Cantó.

The name of the former Citizen politician has been on everyone’s lips since last Wednesday the president of the Madrid region, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, created this position for him.

The last to charge him was Morgade. The comedian has recovered a statement that Cantó gave in an interview in El Español in January 2019. At that time, the still politician from Ciudadanos assured that he could not work as an actor in Catalonia.

“It is obvious that there are territories where by doing theater in Spanish you can no longer enter, as in Catalonia. I haven’t been able to work there for years because I do theater in Spanish, and it happens to a lot of companies and it’s a brutal setback. If you mean yourself politically in this country you pay a price, and I know that there are places where I will not be able to go and it seems to me a real shame. If artists are punished for this, an increasingly limited society is achieved, ”he said.

Morgade has been extremely harsh with a tweet posted on her profile. “No, chato: I have worked in theater in Catalonia speaking in Spanish as much as I wanted, doing improvisation and standup shows”, he has written.

That’s when she has been very critical of the new director of the Spanish Office to the point of resorting to capital letters to make it even clearer: “They don’t hire you because YOU ARE MORE BAD THAN DRUGS.”

Another comedian, Agustín Jiménez, also reproached Cantó for these statements. The comic…

