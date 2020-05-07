The Spanish artist has dedicated much of her confinement to spending time with her Instagram followers in a very fun way.

Her live videos are not wasted and Ana Milan distracts the staff by telling personal anecdotes with friends, with her son, telling jokes, remembering her professional projects and responding in the most surreal way to the questions that her followers are throwing at her.

The quarantine and now the de-escalation are much more enjoyable thanks to the way of seeing Ana Milan’s life, with that acid and open humor that, even being rude at times, cannot offend anyone.

These confessions in a humorous key and being faithful to its essence have made it gain more than 15,000 new followers in these weeks and it is that, if you still do not follow it, you do not know what you are missing.

“Shall I slap him Din-A4, Din-A5 or like a grand piano?”“data-reactid =” 43 “> The humorist’s son is not spared from falling victim to one of his friendly taunts and the young man writes a message” Mother! “as if she were a cow, eye, in his own words … and it turns out that the boy wants to tattoo in full confinement. Ana Milan’s question to her Instagram followers is clear: “Shall I slap him Din-A4, Din-A5 or like a grand piano?”

