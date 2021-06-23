Ana Martín reveals her love life – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The actress Ana Martín has had a few days of a lot of activity on social networks, mainly on Twitter, where in addition to informing about her acting projects, she has revealed details of her love life and shared photos of her youth.

“My longest love relationship lasted three and a half years because when my passion ran out, I cut them off. I don’t like serious relationships or emotional stability, that’s why I went out to my dad, Palillo, who had all the women; I did the same with men, “wrote the famous on June 20.

Then, the famous one uploaded a portrait of one of her trips to the beach to sunbathe: “As a young man and I love the beach. I always ran away to Acapulco, ”he wrote.

In addition, he also shared a memory of when he went to Cabo San Lucas, in Baja California, for the “special program of the album Dulce Amor.”

