Ana Maria Braga said this Friday, 24, during the Meeting with Fátima Bernardes, which is cured of lung cancer. She says that the test that maps radioactive substances in the body, carried out in its fourth session of chemotherapy, surprised the doctors.

The host of 'Mais Você', Ana Maria Braga

“The people who participated in the image exam came out applauding. Comparing my exam from the first time to yesterday [quinta-feira, 23], everything disappeared “, celebrated.

This is the fifth time Ana Maria has faced cancer, but even so, she always believed she would survive. She also says that, as she is distant from family and friends due to the quarantine, her husband, Frenchman Johnny Lucet, has helped her to deal with the situation emotionally.

“The day I did my first PET scan, he was thrilled with me in the room and I said, ‘I will survive’. I don’t know if he believed it because he kept crying,” he recalls. “It seems that things were designed. I am without my family, without my children, without my friends and he has been a wonderful partner,” he said.

Ana also said that she finally stopped smoking. She confessed that she always had a hard time stopping and addiction drugs were bad for her. “I am now on a record audience for cigarettes. No one here at home smokes. The only crazy person here was me,” he said in a good-humored tone.

At the beginning of the week, the presenter had already given good news, claiming to feel cured. “I had a privilege: I had no hair loss. I already had the fourth chemo[terapia] and the fourth immuno[terapia]. It’s been 21 days this week. I have a comeback this week to know that it’s all gone! [risos]”

“He has the normal malaise of any serious treatment, a lot of ‘chemistry’ in the body. […] All those symptoms that people have: nausea, malaise, a little tiredness … but I am in an excellent phase of this final treatment, of that first phase “, he continued.

