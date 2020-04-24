Ana Maria Braga announced that she is cured of cancer during the meeting this Friday (24). According to the presenter of Mais Você, after her fourth chemotherapy session, doctors found the recovery from the disease, which reached Ana’s lung.

“I went to do the exams to find out what foot I was on, if it had worked. Yesterday, when I finished the PET scan [exame de imagem que permite o mapeamento de diferentes substâncias químicas radioativas no organismo], the people who participated in the image exam, applauded. Comparing my exam the first time to yesterday, everything is gone! “, Said the presenter, live, during a virtual conversation with Fátima Bernardes.

“Now I get out of a type of chemo, I do chemo, but in a different kind. It is putting instruments for your own organism to create antibodies. I continue to do the treatment to ensure that all the cells are gone. And it is to leave for the celebration of life “, celebrated Ana Maria Braga.

Several fans of the presenter celebrated on social media the announcement of the improvement:

In the beginning of January, during Mais Você, the presenter opened her heart to her viewers and revealed that she would start treatment for lung cancer. “I have a lot of faith, strength that comes from God, and I believe I will get out of this,” said Ana, on January 24.

