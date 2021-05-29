Ana María Aldón explains her absence in the tribute to Rocío Jurado

The tribute to Rocío Jurado in her native Chipiona on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of her death has been marked by a great absence, that of her daughter Rocío Carrasco, but this She was not the only one. Ana Maria Aldón, José Ortega Cano’s wife, has also not attended the mass this Saturday in memory of ‘the greatest’.

The collaborator of Viva la vida, who has been present in the program, wanted to explain why it wasn’t to the singer’s tribute.

“From my point of view it seems to me that I was going to be the center of attention and it could be seen as disrespectful“, which is why he chose not to attend.

Likewise, Aldón has pointed out that the tribute “is a very familiar moment for those who have lived with Rocío Jurado and myself. I think it’s not my place to be there“, has added.

Her husband, José Ortega Cano, has intervened live on Viva la vida to state that he had missed her and send her a message: “You have to come because you can’t imagine the number of fans you have here in Chipiona“, He has told.

“I am with him all year. If this day I am not by his side it is because there are many people who accompany him on this special day for everyone. I do not think that it’s necessary“, has settled Aldón.