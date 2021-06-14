Ana Luísa Amaral seeks to capture the essence of everyday life

MEXICO CITY. The poem is instant and essence. It is the porous rock that filters the everyday and the indecipherable, it is the song that is born with words that surround us, he assures Ana Luísa Amaral (Lisbon, 1956), recently awarded the Reina Sofía Prize for Poetry, and who brings the translation of his poems to Mexico What’s in a Name, published by the Sexto Piso publishing house.

More than perfume, poetry is an essence or what in English is the attar (an essential fragrance), since perfume is a distillation, but poetry is the distillation of distillation, and I also agree that it is something that it has existed in all cultures and civilizations ”, he tells Excelsior.

Poetry, the author abounds, is also sustenance and it is enough to think of those who are in prison and write poems, as they did in Guantánamo.

I remember that years ago Poems from Guantánamo was published: the detainees speak, with the poems of those prisoners who wrote in polystyrene cups, which reveals that primordial need for words, ”he says.

For this reason, the original version of What’s in a Name has on its cover an image of the Cueva de las Manos, –located in Argentina, with paintings dating from 7,350 BC–, which is indecipherable, but reflects poetic traces that a The reader can observe, even if he does not understand.

Poetry has the ability to traverse times and spaces, but when we don’t understand a writing, we can appreciate the poetic beauty of drawing ”, he asserts.

PASSION AND ANGUISH

For Amaral, poetry is everywhere, in the layers of an onion and in the footprint of a squashed mosquito. He even assures that the everyday – such as making breakfast – is not something banal, but rather essential, which is only valued when it is annihilated by war.

War destroys everyday gestures that make us a bit human. I think there is a relationship between the everyday, the banal and the metaphysical, because there are also poems like in The Most Perfect Excess, which talks about poetry and gravitational waves, which is between the metaphysical, the cosmic and the everyday ”.

And he warns: “Everything can be put into poetry. Everything is poeticizable and when I sit down to write a poem, it may be that I am cooking and suddenly I have a verse or two and I write them. So, they stay dancing in my head, even though I don’t have any kind of program or objective. What’s more, I have never written with the dictionary or the encyclopedia at my side.

And then I go back to William Blake, who asks us to ‘see a world in a grain of sand, and paradise in a wild flower’, and I think about valuing what is apparently tiny or very small ”.

For Amaral, it is interesting that when the captured images of the human brain are magnified and compared to a galaxy, they are very similar. “Or when the atoms are expanded and placed next to the universe … it is almost the same,” he says.

Sometimes I think that poetry is like a portable radio that captures music and words that our ears cannot perceive; if we did, we’d be crazy. But with the radio we managed to tune into the cultural program or that music. So the poet is that radio that catches the word and the music. Of course, later comes a writing job, “he says.

At what point do you know that your poem is publishable? The author of more than twenty poetry, theater, novel and essay books.

I do not know. It’s a mystery. I would answer, perhaps, thinking of Emily Dickinson, that the poet chooses the words and leaves them there, then goes to philology and, when she is almost to choose some, a vision arises. That portion of vision is the inexplicable and it is the mystery of poetry ”.

I don’t know when the poem ends. Paul Valéry used to say that a poem is never finished, but I don’t agree. For me, writing is passion and anguish, and when I finish some it is as if the state of anguish ended, a kind of anticlimax ”, explains the author of Oscuro.

Finally, he talks about translation as a trade. “For me, the translation of poetry is, first of all, an immense pleasure. I do it out of passion and not to earn money. Sure, my editor pays me, but I translate because I love my language, Portuguese, and because I love translating ”.

MUSES AND MOIRAS IN FRONT OF A VERSE

What’s in a name? If the rose were given another name, would its perfume be less sweet? ”

With that quote, taken from Romeo and Juliet, by William Shakespeare, Ana Luísa Amaral opens What’s in a name, which includes the poem Naked: study in shock, inspired by his dog Millie Dickinson, where it reads:

Ears folded back in shelter, / legs folded up, / what is now crossing the whites of your eyes: / crescent moon, / a clear meadow?

And when you sleep, as in other hours, / what dreams run through you: / your mother, your booty, the soft hand, the jump / so perfect / and so high, and spiky? ”.

Said poem, Amaral comments, “apparently is very diverse, but the central character is my dog ​​and what I feel is that if there was a place where we went after we died, there would be no reason why my dog ​​could not go to the same place” .

This anthology also includes the poem War accidents, which speaks of the tiny particle that can unleash a war or Moiras or Muses. Confusing invocation (failed) ida, concentrating on the usual fight between an author, the muse, the moira and her beast.

* In the following link you will find the latest news