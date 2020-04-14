Your browser does not support iframes.

On April 3, Ana Layevska she became the mother of little Santiago, and lived the final stretch of her pregnancy in the midst of the pandemic for coronavirus.

The actress of Ukrainian origin shared through her Instagram account the first images of her second son, the result of her relationship with the businessman Rodrigo Moreira.

In the publication that has more than 100,000 likes, the famous one also shared a few words of hope in the midst of the difficult times we are experiencing today.

“In these times of fear, uncertainty, change, you come as a promise that everything will be fine and that better times await us,” read the foot of the postcard.

“Welcome to this world where you will surely have to experience it in a different way, much more humane and conscious,” added the 38-year-old artist.

In the first photograph Ana shared, she can be seen with her newborn baby in her arms. Congratulations and good wishes were swift on the part of his more than 1 million followers.

Days later, the artist shared another tender postcard through her Stories in which her sleeping baby appears next to one of her toys.

Despite the fact that Layevska has not shared so many photographs, the few he publishes melt his fans of tenderness. Recently, the actress published the second postcard on her social profile in which her husband can be seen enjoying the sun with his son.

“My two loves in a quick sunbath,” wrote Ana.

In the photo you can see Rodrigo shirtless and with a big smile on his face as he carries his tiny baby with one arm.

Despite the times in the world, the actress has many reasons to smile and maintain the certainty that a better world awaits her little Santiago.

The famous also resorted to the networks to celebrate six years of marriage with her husband and on April 12 through an emotional post, the Ukrainian dedicated romantic words to her on her anniversary.

«Thank you very much for these 6 years of being by my side, for being my accomplice, my friend, my best company, my support and for your patience… For being a great dad and life partner. I love you very much @rodrimoreira #felizaniversario », wrote the actress.

Ana is also the mother of the little girl Masha, whom she welcomed in 2017. The actress usually shares tender postcards with her two-year-old, who has grown a lot and with whom she has great fun.

