Ana Layevska

Photo:

Archive / Reform Agency

The actress Ana Layevska She returned to be a mother for the second time, and in the midst of the news about the coronavirus pandemic, she decided to present her baby through social networks.

“In these times of fear, uncertainty, change, you arrive as a promise that everything will be fine and that better times await us“Wrote the famous with a photo of herself carrying the little one, whose name she did not reveal.

“Welcome to this world where you will surely have to live it in a different way, much more human and conscious. 03/30/2020“

Layevska and her husband, Rodrigo Moreira, they became parents for the first time with their daughter Masha Moreira Layevska, who was born in 2017.

.