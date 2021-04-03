Ana La Salvia, who is the famous ex-girlfriend of Pavel Pardo, former Club América

Ana La Salvia is a famous Venezuelan actress who rose to fame in Mexico for her appearances in TV Azteca soap operas, alongside the actress Ninel Conde, managing to be one of the most recognized celebrities in the middle of the show, so he quickly ‘flew’ the former player of the Eagles of Club América, Pavel Pardo, with whom he starred in a long romance.

La Salvia is currently 46 years old and continues in the midst of entertainment in her role as an actress and host, in addition to being a lecturer.

The Venezuelan has participated in several TV Azteca productions; company that hired her in 1999; in addition to Televisa, where he ended up 18 years later to achieve his first leading role.

Ana La Salvia began her career at a very young age, since at the age of 14 she began as a model, alternating activity with her studies.

Among her hobbies are playing tennis and American football. She is close friends with the actress and host Betty Monroe, with whom she shared projects in her early days on TV Azteca.

Ana is currently married to James McKenzie, with whom she lives in Canada, a country to which she moved with her three children, Briana, Emiliana and Santiago.

