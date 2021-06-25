Ana Konjuh wins Wimbledon qualifying qualifying round

06/25/2021

On at 17:45 CEST

The croatian Ana Konjuh, number 129 of the WTA, won in the qualifying qualifying round at Wimbledon by 6-2, 4-6 and 6-2 in one hour and forty-five minutes to Tsvetana Pironkova, Bulgarian tennis player, number 103 of the WTA. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to participate in the Wimbledon Championship.

The Bulgarian tennis player managed to break the serve once, while the Croatian player, for her part, managed it 4 times. In addition, Konjuh achieved a 71% effectiveness in the first service, committed 5 double faults and took 67% of the service points, while the data of his opponent is 69% effectiveness, 2 double faults and 58% of points obtained at service.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) there is previously a qualification phase where the tennis players with the lowest rankings face to get the highest possible points to enter the official tournament with the rest of the contestants. Specifically, 128 tennis players face each other in this phase of the competition. In addition, it takes place from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass.