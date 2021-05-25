Ana Konjuh beat tennis player Robin Anderson in the qualifying round at Roland-Garros

05/25/2021

On at 15:00 CEST

The Croatian tennis player Ana Konjuh, number 144 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the previous round of qualification of Roland-Garros in one hour and 26 minutes by 6-4 and 6-4 to Robin anderson, American tennis player, number 214 of the WTA. With this result, we will see the player in the next phase of Roland-Garros.

Anderson managed to break her opponent’s serve twice, while the Croatian player managed it 4 times. In addition, Konjuh got 66% on the first serve, committed 3 double faults and scored 65% of the service points, while his opponent’s effectiveness was 57%, made 2 double faults and got 53% of the points to the serve.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) a preliminary qualification phase is carried out in which the players with the lowest ranking have to get the highest possible points to obtain a place in the official tournament. Specifically, in this phase of the competition a total of 128 tennis players face. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 on outdoor clay.