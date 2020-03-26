Many faces of sport and also tennis continue to join numerous initiatives to help fight the coronavirus. If we told you yesterday that Roger Federer donated a million Swiss francs for vulnerable people, today we have learned that the former Serbian tennis player Ana Ivanovic had donated enough money for the purchase of approximately 35 respirators for the Serbian population. In a statement from the UNICEF ambassador, she thanked the former world number one for her work: “We thank Ana Ivanovic for helping us to acquire several respirators to use during this coronavirus pandemic,” she said.

