Mexico City,- The Sports Commission of the Chamber of Deputies agreed to request the appearance of the Director General of the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sport (Conade), Ana Gabriela Guevara Espinoza, in order to report on the execution of the 2019 budget assigned to the dependence.

Likewise, the deputies will require you to explain what you have done to resolve the observations of the Ministry of Public Function (SFP), and how you will redirect the resources that were projected for the Olympic and Paralympic Games that were postponed due to the health contingency.

The president of this legislative instance, the deputy Ernesto Vargas Contreras, from Encuentro Social, stressed that this request has been made several times, however, “the owner has not heeded the call.”

For those who spoke without knowledge and only made judgments here very clearly, I share this note FODEPAR will not be extinguished, despite measures given by the SHCP https://t.co/hsMu9wqUqV – AnaGuevara (@AnaGGuevara) April 29, 2020

The commission’s intention is to listen to the arguments of the head of CONADE, “That he appear, not before us, but before the public, on the SFP’s allegations regarding the complaints due to possible diversion of resources for more than 50 million of pesos from the Fund for High Performance Sports (Fodepar) in the purchase of sports materials, which he has not been able to clarify because the verifications were carried out by means of shell companies and apocryphal documentation ”.

The deputy added that the observations of the federal agency only covered half of the year 2019, in which it was also found that in Chapter 3000 of the budget, which refers to the hiring of personnel under the regime of service providers, to the Conade last year was labeled 70 million pesos for more than 300 positions; however, 70 irregular places were located. “The serious thing is that it is founded and documented,” said Vargas Contreras.

For his part, the deputy Erik Isaac Morales Elvira, from Morena, indicated that the presence of Guevara Espinoza is necessary, “But without the desire to execute her”, but to report on his actions during 2019, the criteria that were taken to support or no to certain athletes and how the projected resources for the Olympic and Paralympic Games will be reoriented.

Finally Morales added that it is also necessary to put pressure on the authorities to know the culprits and punish themselves according to the law, although he asked not to make judgments prematurely.

