Ana gives hope to migrant children

MEXICO CITY.

With a personal closeness to the migrant issue and the idea of ​​raising awareness in civil society about the risks run by children who undertake dangerous journeys of displacement – with or without their parents – is like the screenwriter and writer Guillermo Arriaga together with the cartoonist from Marvel, Humberto Ramos gave life to Ana, the comic presented by the Save The Children association.

Migration for me is a personal matter, I have very dear friends, almost brothers, who are peasants and illiterate from Tamaulipas and I have seen how their family has been forced to migrate not for pleasure, but for economic or security reasons. I have witnessed the suffering, the pain, how complicated and complex it is for a migrant to go to another country, ”said Guillermo Arriaga.

For the screenwriter of Amores Perros and Los tres entierros de Melquiades Estrada, the Save The Children association does a very special job by raising the migration problem from what children live, who become the most fragile within the vulnerable population of migrants . Ana is the story of a girl who flees Honduras to save her life and that of her family: together they embark on the painful path of forced migration to the United States.

Save The Children did me the favor of sending me a series of testimonies from Central American boys and girls who were forced to migrate and who encountered very serious problems, from rape to being kidnapped, assaulted, beaten, even seeing their parents killed in front of them.

Based on these stories, I tried to shape Ana, which I did in collaboration with Humberto Ramos. Together we came to the conclusion that we should give hope within the story that we were going to tell. Yes, it is a difficult story, but one that has to end in hope because that is the purpose of Save The Children, to bring hope to migrant children, I believe it is a work that we must support as much as possible and I hope that it helps to sensitize the people in the problem of migrants. Not only in Mexico, but all over the world ”, he added.

For his part, Ramos, who has built a career within the world of comics at Marvel, specifically with Spider-Man, the Hulk and the X-Men, decided that his work could go beyond entertaining and for the first time in his career he became involved in a comic with a social cause, in which the most important thing is to convey a message of sensitivity to as many people as possible through this story.

I found it interesting not only to entertain, but also to send an important message, deep, hard, but really and totally necessary to share. When one begins to investigate, which is one of the things that I do when I make a comic, look for references to spice up the narrative, I read articles, I saw photographs, I went to see some documentaries where they capture the situation of how they travel in La Bestia to to get to this place at the end of the rainbow.

All these things go, as far as I am concerned, building how I wanted to translate Guillermo’s words into images and it is not easy understanding that the purpose of the Save The Children association is to share and make visible this situation and this message in a way that don’t be so raw and painful to watch.

I tried to give it a slightly friendlier texture and give this particular story a hint of hope, “said Ramos.

Ana is part of the Humanitarian Response program for the vulnerable migrant population and refugee claimants on the northern and southern border of Mexico operated by the consortium between Save the Children and HIAS México, and financed by the Humanitarian Aid of the European Union.

COMIC DETAILS

Ana is available on the Save The Children website. It is completely free and can be downloaded in digital format. It is suitable for people over 15 years of age; It is recommended that if someone under that age reads it, they be guided by an adult. It is available in English, Spanish and French.

