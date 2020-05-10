Angélica left Ana Furtado thrilled to read the letter to her daughter, Eva. Luciano Huck’s wife released her special GNT program at “É De Casa” this Saturday (9th) and left the presenter with a choked voice. “Dear Eva, your name is inspired by the first woman who ever lived. This letter is for you, but it is also for all women in the world. I wish strength, wisdom, happiness and unity for all of us,” he said to Eva , which was compared to the mother in a recent photo.

Ana Furtado remembers her daughter and gets emotional: ‘How sensitive’

In the special program, which opens this Sunday, Angélica will talk with guests about motherhood and the post-pandemic world. In “Letters to Eva”, the presenter will read texts she wrote for her daughter, who has been taking virtual jazz lessons during quarantine. After promoting the attraction at “É De Casa”, Ana Furtado could not contain her emotion. “Wow, how beautiful, Angélica, how sensitive. Listening to Angélica talking about Eva, I keep thinking about my daughter, Isabella,” said Boninho’s wife.

Read Angelica’s complete letter to her daughter, Eva

“Dear Eva, it may be a little early to write this letter. I would love to create an environment that preserves the lightness of your childhood for as long as you want, but the world is stronger than anyone. Neither I nor your father, nor can anyone protect you forever from the world that you will discover. Nor do I think our job is to put you in a bubble. On the contrary: our job is to nurture in you the courage, the skills to open up this world. of mothers happening in the middle of a pandemic, impossible not to think about the future, especially the role of mothers going forward. In my case, mother of two boys and a girl … thinking about it made me want to write a letter to my Eva, for her and for all the women in the world “.

Angelica explains the effects of machismo to Eva

“You are not yet old enough to understand what machismo is, but you certainly have suffered the effects of it. You must have heard someone say that you can’t do something because you must behave like a young lady … you must have already won several pink gifts without even stopping to think if this is really your favorite color. This is something that a lot of people don’t understand about machismo: men are also affected. I try to teach their brothers that boys also cry, they feel frustrated, they don’t have to be brave all the time. Machismo is a social ailment. Overcoming this harmful influence will help everyone! But don’t be fooled, daughter: even today, the consequences for women are more profound “.

Angélica encourages her daughter, Eva: ‘She is not stronger than all of us together’

“It is not easy to be a woman in the world we live in, Eva. If you follow all the standards of beauty, they will question your intelligence. If you want to be different, they will say that you don’t take care of yourself. They will talk about the size of your skirt, your haircut, who you choose to be with, excess makeup, lack of makeup. They will comment on your body marks, say that you are too fat or that you are thin too much, or too dull, or too sexualized. They will create meaningless disputes between you and other women. They will doubt your ability, diminish your achievements. They will find the most superfluous reasons for saying that you are not perfect. “Yes, daughter. Neither they, nor I, nor you, nor anyone. Dear Eva, your name is inspired by the first woman who ever lived. This letter is for you, but it is also for all women in the world. I wish you strength.” , wisdom, happiness and unity for all The world is stronger than anyone, but it is not stronger than all of us together. Count on me. I will also count on you “.

Quarantine changes the routine of Angelica and her children: ‘Teacher is me’

The routine of Angélica and her family changed because of the quarantine due to the pandemic of the coronavirus – which has already infected more than 155 thousand people in Brazil. In an interview with the newspaper “Extra”, the presenter told how her day to day with her children has been. “In this moment of isolation, we had to do a special routine. There are three children at home during the school period. So we made schedules, studies and activities,” he said. “We are managing to stay together, avoid this period together. It has been an enriching experience for people as a family,” explained she, who gained a new role during the quarantine: “Classes are being at home and the teacher is me”.

