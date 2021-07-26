Anna Faris married Michael Barrett. The actress revealed the news on her podcast.

People have to this Wednesday, Anna told her podcast “Anna Faris is Unqualified” that she and filmmaker Michael Barrett, 51, eloped and married in Washington.

“I’m looking around here… my fiancé is correct – he is now my husband. Yes, we eloped to get married ”- he said during a telephone conversation. “It was wonderful, yeah, it was great.”

Faris did not reveal any more details about their wedding, only saying:

“It was in a local court in Washington State, it was great.”

44-year-old Anna Faris and Barrett met on the set of the movie Overboard in 2017. The two were related just months after Anna and her ex-husband Chris Pratt announced their separation. In November 2019, it was reported that Faris and the producer were engaged, after they spotted the ‘Mom’ star wearing a diamond ring.

This would be Anna’s third marriage, she was married to Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008 and to Chris Pratt from 2009 to 2018, with whom she had a son, Jack.

So, Ana Faris married Michael Barrett. Congratulations!

