Ana de la Reguera talks about Eiza and Mexicans triumphing in Hollywood

This is not his first time working in an American production, but after working for so long, he finally sees a change in the industry with Latinos. “We are a lot of Mexicans, when I arrived we were few and we hardly saw each other and we had no contact but in the last five years we all got along. I get along and talk to everyone ”, he laughs. “We give each other advice like” hey, you already went to this audition, how much are you going to charge, what are you going to do, what did they tell you, don’t stop here, ask for this. “I think that the more united we are, the better things turn out.”

The Army of the Dead. (NETFLIX)

When he talks about this group, he refers to Eiza González, Diego Boneta, Poncho Herrera, Karla Souza, Demián Bichir, Paola Núñez, Kate, among others with whom he is always in contact. In fact, up to They have chats to say hey, “here you need a Latino” and the contacts, the castings are shared and all this has resulted in that “we see more Latinos lately, we have to support each other,” he says.