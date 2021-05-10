Ana de la Reguera spoke with whoever “would have liked” to have children – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Ana de la Reguera is one of the most recognized actresses ofMexico, which has managed to make its way intoHollywood and stand out for her talent and beauty that distinguishes her.

Like every sunday Yordi Pink usually shares his weekly interview on his channel Youtube and on this occasion the beautiful girl was a special guest actress, where I talk a bit about his artistic career and as few times about his Personal life, where she decided to be as sincere as possible.

During the interview, the driver asked him if he had ever had a “Love of a night”, of those who do not usually forget, to which the artist answered yes and that it had been one of the most incredible days of her life and she even admitted that from time to time she still maintains Contact with that person.

Also about their relations that she has had during her life highlighted that generally, her ex-boyfriends have been friends first and foremost and after that she has given herself the rest, but she has almost always been with people she has already been with.

Each couple brings out something different from you, in general I behave, I feel that I have been very different with each couple ”said the actress.

Information about El Imparcial