Ana de la Reguera presents her funniest side in a new semi-autobiographical series with which she hopes to improve the spirits of the public during the quarantine.

The Mexican actress, known for “Nacho Libre”, “Jane the Virgin” and “The Crime of the Gumaro Mite”, says that she has always been “super saucy and riotous”, with a “very acid humor”, but that she had never had opportunity to show it on camera.

“I’ve always been like this … (but) I think people only knew one side of me,” he said in a recent phone interview from his Los Angeles home. That will change on Monday when “Ana” premieres on Comedy Central Latin America with a double episode followed by weekly episodes, as well as in Pantaya in the United States, where the entire season debuts. On Tuesday, the entire season will also come to Amazon Prime Video.

For the actress, the 10-episode series reflects a moment of personal change and breakup with her family. “Ana” emerged after having done many tests for a comedy character that he dreamed of doing but that did not happen, and that was something that hit him hard.

“Suddenly I said,‘ you know what? I’m not going to stay with the desire to do something that I like so much and that I have to depend on others to be able to make a character like that, “he said.

In “Ana,” her character can almost taste the victory of being cast at a major casting in Los Angeles when she finds out that they gave the role to a younger “influencer” who by the way doesn’t sit well with her. At almost 40 years old, with the rent back months, the entertainment magazines portraying her in compromising situations and her mother calling her on the phone to tell her what to do, Ana falls in love with the daughter of one of her gallants.

“We always have mom or dad or a family member inside our head when you are going to do something you shouldn’t do,” said De la Reguera about her mother, played in the series by actress Tina Romero, who accompanies her as a kind of consciousness that appears to him when he does “tremendous” things like going out in public without using lipstick.

Ana’s sister in real life, the Mexican rocker Ali Gua Gua, has a special participation in the series.

“I almost made her do it because she didn’t want to,” said de la Reguera cheerfully. “My sister has always been one of the greatest inspirations in my life and I really appreciate her being in my life.”

The actress’s sister is a lesbian, smokes marijuana, is always pushing her to break the rules and dare to get out of the schemes. It is a very big contrast with her mother, who was Miss Veracruz and lives very worried about appearances.

“I grew up between those two people and for me it was very interesting, it helped my personality a lot because I am nothing more on one side or the other, I think I have a middle ground between the two and I like that,” said De la Reguera.

Another recurring theme is precisely marijuana, whose recreational use in California is legal. In the series, Ana is also a consumer and sometimes imagines musicals when she smokes, other times she sings with Uber drivers.

“It has always been an issue that has caught my attention in general, how socially and how for years they have criminalized marijuana,” said De la Reguera. “If you put 500 kids in a disco and give them a marijuana squirt they will all end up hugging and dancing and happy or sitting on the couch. If you put them all drunk, they will end up in lawsuits, vomiting. ”

“At best, if you give them too much marijuana they will end up asleep, but no one has died of a marijuana overdose,” he added. “For me it was also important to talk about it. I’m not wanting to promote it, but I also felt it was a good time to talk. “

At the moment De La Reguera would like the series to have about three seasons, but not many more. The actress also served as producer of the first, an experience that she described as very gratifying.

“It was a very intense learning,” he said. “Especially when it is something so personal because each thing, each comma, each photo, everything matters to you … It has been very entertaining and it has also been my biggest school, I think. The last year I have learned everything, from editing, sound, numbers, negotiations. It was super interesting. “

Her upcoming acting releases also include the sequel to “The Purge” and Netflix’s horror movie “Army of the Death,” with no release date set due to the pandemic at the moment.

For now, he is enjoying his home in Los Angeles while he is quarantined. It is something that he does not always have the opportunity to do because he spends it between Miami, Mexico City and Veracruz.

“Since I travel so much and I’m always working, when I’m in Los Angeles what I like the most is being at home,” said De la Reguera. “Last year I think I was in my house for two weeks and this year I was also only two weeks.”

