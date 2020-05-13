It was never something I thought … I had a lot of social pressure because everyone puts it on you and because my mom wanted to be a grandmother. ”“data-reactid =” 24 “>“It was never something I thought … I had a lot of social pressure because everyone puts it on you and because my mom wanted to be a grandmother. ”

In 2017, Ana decided to freeze her eggs as an alternate plan in the face of indecision and the much-talked about ‘biological clock’ that becomes latent. “The truth is, I don’t even question myself, that’s the worst, that I’m so busy that I’m not thinking about it right now.”

In New York, the actress went to a clinic, to which he pays an annual rent, to keep hope or take the last chance if that desire does not appear or takes a few more years. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 26 “> In New York, the actress he went to a clinic, to which he pays an annual rent, to keep hope or take the last chance if that desire does not appear or it takes a few more years.

reflected the Los Angeles-based actress, and that reflection led her to the second core of the matter: “What makes me lazy is like at 50 having a little boy. That is what gives me the most laziness ”. “data-reactid =” 27 “> But preserving her eggs opened a door that Ana had not touched, “It caused me the opposite, I took off all the pressure and they gave me less desire. It’s like ‘well, there they are, they won’t be bothering me anymore’ ”, reflected the actress based in Los Angeles, and that reflection led her to the second core of the matter: “What makes me lazy is like at 50 having a little boy. That is what gives me the most laziness ”.

We would be the first generation in our family who are not mothers“Ana questioned Ali. To which the DJ replied: “No, we would be the first generation to decide what we want to be.” Then the ideas took shape and settled into the life of the actress. & Nbsp; “data-reactid =” 32 “>“ I’m afraid of regretting not being a mom. We would be the first generation in our family who are not mothers“Ana questioned Ali. To which the DJ replied: “No, we would be the first generation to decide what we want to be.” Then the ideas took shape and settled into the life of the actress.

to later advise her sister on the path she must take each time, the one that dictates her heart. “data-reactid =” 33 “> But Ali has appeared over and over again, since Nena de la Reguera, mother of both, wanted to instill in the singer, producer and songwriter, also known as ‘Ali Gua Gua’, care for beauty, glamor and physique, to later advise his sister on the path he must take each time, the one that dictates his heart.

Gua Ali Gua Gua ’has followed his own advice, initially on bringing his taste in music to success. He has worked in various musical bands experimenting with genres such as punk, rock, hip hop and cumbia. He has formed bands like ‘Las Ultrasónicas’, ‘Aphrodite’ and ‘Kumbia Queers’ and has a solo project as a DJ. Alice, her first name, is unstoppable.

After exploiting his creativity with lyrics and melodies, he took a step forward and opened his own place to mix and offer an alternative in a place that although it is a seafood restaurant, sometimes books are presented, sauces, mezcal are tasted and they are known new talents, his name is ‘La Canita’.

And by also letting herself be carried away by the heart, the composer married Diana a few years ago, with whom she happily runs the good music site.

confessed to CNN in Spanish. And it seems that over time Nena de la Reguera understood the universe of opportunity that she opened for her daughters unexpectedly and they understood how to live. “data-reactid =” 42 “> And he added about his mother that” it was very stressful for me to tell the setting people how my mother would put the furniture. It was very strong therapy to capture it and share it with so many people “, confessed to CNN in Spanish. And it seems that over time Nena de la Reguera understood the universe of opportunity that she opened for her daughters unexpectedly and they understood how to live.

Ana found the answer, not wanting to be a mother is fine: “What the hell to be (part of) that first generation where she says ‘I don’t have to do things as society tells you you have to do them'”, and share that feminist thought fully appreciated.

