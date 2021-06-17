Ana de Armas has a new love, Paul Boukadakis

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck ended their romance last January. For less than a year, the couple shared their beautiful love story with us through the most romantic images shared on their networks. After their fleeting romance, they have both rebuilt their lives very quickly. Ben, for his part, has just started a relationship with his partner Jennifer Lopez, almost 20 years ago. On the other hand, The Cuban has been seen on several occasions with the vice president of Tinder, Paul Boukadakis.

© GettyImages Ana de Armas and her ex-partner, Ben Affleck

According to several sources close to the couple, Ana and Paul They have been seeing each other for several months and also met through friends. Ana, 33, and Paul, 37, see each other often, although the executive is based in Texas, he visits Santa Monica very frequently. It is known that the couple is very excited about this new adventure and that maybe Ana already knew one of Paul’s family members.

© GettyImages On the left of this image, Paul Boukadakis, Ana de Armas’ new partner

Who is executive Paul Boukadakis?

Paul Boukadakis was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma. ANDs the current vice president of Tinder and was co-founder and CEO of Wheel, a company that was acquired by Tinder in 2017. For a few months, Paul has been dedicated to the development of Swipe Night, a project that Tinder launched a few months ago. In addition, the executive has also worked on various projects in the film industry.