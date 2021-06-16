Ana De Armas dating Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis, the “Knives Out” actress – who dated Ben Affleck after meeting on the set of “Deep Water” in 2020 and ending in January 2021 – moved on too, like her ex. HA!

De Armas has been seeing the handsome executive for a couple of months. A source said:

“Paul and Ana were introduced by friends. He lives in Austin but splits his time between Texas and Santa Monica. He has been spending a lot of time with Ana before she left the USA to shoot her new movie. “

The source adds that things between Ana and Paul have gone well, and that he has already introduced Ana to members of his family.

Paul Boukadakis was co-founder and CEO of Wheel, which was bought by Tinder in 2017 to add video collaborations. He became Tinder’s VP of Special Initiatives and has been working to create content for the site including the “Swipe Night” platform.

Meanwhile, Ana went to the new set of the Netflix movie, “The Gray Man,” in May. She was photographed in Mallorca a month ago. The Gray Man also stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and Bridgerton actor Regè-Jean Page. The film is based on the 2009 novel that follows the deadly duel between a former CIA operative Court Gentry agent (Gosling) who is hunted down by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former CIA accomplice.

Whatever! The news is Ana De Armas dating Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis. Let’s see how many doggy walks these two do … HA! I love how the news comes out after JLo and Ben kisses.

