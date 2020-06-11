Ana de Armas boasts the best comfortable and casual outfits for summer | Instagram Special

The actress Ana de Armas She is one of the celebrities who has gained more popularity in recent months of quarantine. The Cuban actress has been caught by the paparazzi on their walks with their pets next to their partner the actor Ben Affleck. However, the center of attention is on their outfits.

Despite the fact that the actress Ana de Armas It has great beauty, the actress has been characterized by having a comfortable and casual style out of the limelight. Ana de Armas knows perfectly that clothes such as dresses, tennis and washed face, are the best combination to leave the house, looking very feminine during this summer 2020 season.

In addition to being a lover of walks with your pets through the streets of Los Angeles, Ana de Armas knows that going outside must be taken with caution, so she has been caught several times with masks or face masks when approaching the city, while still looking fashionable.

Ana de Armas boasts the best summer outfits

A floral print or spring dress with white low top sneakers is the perfect combination to look comfortable, casual and with a touch of elegance just to go for a walk with the pets. The actress Ana de Armas He likes to walk the streets of Los Angeles with the help of Ben Affleck with the face washed, using only sunscreen.

Another favorite of the actress is a white jumpsuit with his favorite shoes; white sneakers. This is a very comfortable garment because it does not take much thought to combine, plus it fits all body types when wearing a single color.

Straight and converse pants

The combination of a straight pants, a basic white T-Shirt and a black boot converse, is the most comfortable and great mix that we have seen in their outfits. In addition to using the classic jeans with sandals, Ana de Armas opts for cotton garments that are totally fresh and suitable for the summer season.

