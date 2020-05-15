Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck show off their love in the Resident video | Instagram

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck show off their love in the Resident video. If anyone still had doubts about how seriously the new relationship of the beautiful actress, with his appearance in this video, he has made clear the love they profess and has been saved for posterity.

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck They recently confirmed their relationship by publishing some photos in which they appeared together on a beach in Costa Rica, the beautiful 32-year-old actress and the actor began dating after working together on the film. Deep Waters, where the first sparks arose.

After confirming their relationship just a few months ago, it is known that Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck quarantine togetherThey even celebrated Ana’s birthday together, with a romantic celebration in a luxurious residence, which included a birthday cake and a piñata.

Recently the new video of Resident has been released, with the song titled ‘before the world ends’ in which different couples from the world appear kissing, among the couples some celebrities like Ricky Martin who eat kisses their partner stand out , and Ana de Armas.

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck They appear at the Joshua Tree International Park where a few weeks ago they celebrated the birthday of the actress of Cuban origin together, they are very much in love and happy, passionately kissing the park in the background.

Ana de Armas is a rising celebrity, who has gained popularity in Hollywood after his appearance in the movie Blade Runner 2049. The actress left her native Cuba when she reached the age of majority and moved to Spain where she began to stand out on Spanish television, before acting in movies.

