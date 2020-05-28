Ana Colchero reappears in networks and ask for a new soap opera. | Televisa Special

Ana Colchero reappears on social networks and asks for a new soap opera, although others question whether it is really her, since for years she has carried a low profile dedicating herself to areas such as writing and the economy, far from what was her great time on television.

Ana Colchero He was considered one of the most beautiful faces on Mexican television, but not only that, he was also the protagonist of great TV soaps which to this day continue to be remembered by the audience with great affection and admiration.

Soap operas like “Wild Heart” and “Lark” are some of the most remembered, but in addition to their performance in Televisa, Ana Colchero He also collaborated on other television stations such as Aztec TV with the first version of “Nada Personal” and “Isabella, woman in love” with América Producciones in Peru.

Now, Ana Colchero it has apparently returned. His name came up during the pandemic thanks to his relationship to Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Health in Mexico and who was a partner of the actress’s sister, but now, it seems that she is ready to return and reveal the real reasons why she stayed away from television.

Ana Colchero and her life after soap operas, will it be time to return?

It was a few minutes ago when Ana Colchero apparently reappeared through social networks with an account in Instagram, where she assured that she was happy to be close to her followers again and ready to share a little about her life.

On the account “Ana_Colchero”, which is not verified like those of other celebrities there are only two publications, today’s and another where it appears next to Edith González characterized as their characters from “Wild Heart”, mourning the death of the actress.

At almost 52 years old, Ana Colchero She is still as beautiful as we remember her, with clear eyes that say more than a thousand words and apparently ready for a kind of return, although nothing is known about a new one. soap opera. This has been the year of great returns like Fernando Colunga, so it would not be something crazy.

After his retirement from television, Ana Colchero She became a renowned writer and economist, making occasional appearances to share her opinion on political and social aspects of Mexico, including making some criticisms. Also, she has worked as a social activist, supporting indigenous and feminist causes.

It was just a few seconds that passed before her followers took advantage of her most recent publication to greet her, congratulate her on their great work, flatter her and ask her to return. At one time it was rumored that it was banned from Mexican television, but now, the truth of Ana Colchero it could come to light if his appearance is real.

