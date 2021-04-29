Ana Cheri’s tiny waist completely captivates fans | Instagram

Undoubtedly Ana Cheri knows very well how to attract the attention of her followers, with her new Twitter account she does nothing but delight the pupil of her fans, this she did recently with a photo showing her tiny waist.

While she was laying on her bed, while watching television, this was because she had control of it close to her abdomen.

Although the beautiful face of the social media celebrity is not shown, we immediately identify that it is she because she has already delighted us with these precise pieces of clothing.

In the description of the image, he asks his fans to go and give him recommendations perhaps to see a specific program and also warns that he will talk with them at night.

Part of her waist and hips are those that appear in the photo she shared on April 23, so it can be seen in the comments that she delighted more than one Internet user.

In their descriptions, which are more than graphic, they reveal that they have left him more than impressed and definitely wanting to see more.