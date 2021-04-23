Ana Cheri’s swimsuit is the smallest, on video! | Instagram

Undoubtedly Ana Cheri, renowned model, fitness coach and celebrity of social networks left her admirers more than shocked, this thanks to her diminutive swimsuit.

The design was two pieces, it had really small pieces and the most striking, because when you get out of the water you can see a little more than you should.

Ana Cheri She appears inside a kind of artificial pool with a lot of foliage around, comes out of the water very happy and sends kisses to her fans.

The publication he made on August 2, 2020, has more than one and a half million reproductions because it shows a lot of its enormous charms, when leaving the water both at the top and at the bottom.

What a beautiful place and the girl is very beautiful “,” And God made the woman “,” You’re in a movie “, wrote some netizens.

The swimsuit she is wearing model American has an animal print, seeing it immediately reminds you of a feline, not for nothing was this comparison made with the beautiful Cheri who knows very well when to show off her voluptuous figure as a whole flirtatious kitten.