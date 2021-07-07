Ana Cheri’s secret to keep a perfect “peach”! | Instagram

Surely the model, businesswoman, celebrity and fitness coach Ana Cheri has captivated her fans on more than one occasion, thanks to her later charms, today you can learn the secret to having them just like her.

There were three videos The ones that the flirty American model recently shared, in them she appears doing some exercise routines.

Have a figure like Ana Cheri It is not that difficult, you simply need discipline, this is the secret to having your perfect figure is discipline, exercising constantly and not quitting.

The different angles that the flirtatious businesswoman is showing undoubtedly immediately attract the attention of Internet users, it is something that cannot be avoided, when seeing her.

In total there were three videos that she shared and in all of them she appears wearing her charms and posing from behind like a professional.

In his videos, as you can see, he is showing off a specific part of his body that his millions of followers adore, in addition to that he also does it using his sportswear line Cheri fit.

Although Ana is an excellent fitness coach, she also relies on a special trainer to do these types of exercises, as anyone who trains with weights should.