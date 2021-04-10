Ana Cheri’s favorite outfits, They are tight and short! | Instagram

Model Ana Cheri is known to be also a successful and coquette businesswoman showed through two photos her favorite outfits to her fans.

Both with quite tight and short, it could be that they also became the favorites of their followers when they saw them put on it.

Ana Cheri he was wearing sports outfits from his own line of Cheri fitBeing a celebrity of social networks, an advertisement where she herself is the model has a greater impact, as has happened with the Kardashian Jenner clan.

This is not the first time that a personality has become its own model to promote its products on social networks, on the contrary, it seems that it has a greater boom.

Refering to american model She is wearing a top without sleeves and shorts, they are two short designs that show her cute charms, she herself affirms that they are one of her favorites.

It is not uncommon that precisely these models have become the ones that he has liked the most, since they show a lot of skin and at the same time have everything well in place, so when exercising he feels as comfortable as possible. project on your photos.