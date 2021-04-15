Ana Cheri’s charms captivate her fans From behind! | Instagram

Being one of the Instagram personalities and celebrities that most pampers her fans, Ana Cheri has now also launched a Twitter account where she shared a rather daring video days ago.

In the images we can see the model and businesswoman wearing leggings of her own line, while shaking her hips a bit achieving an effect with which her fans were surely more than impressed.

As you know Ana Cheri Like other celebrities and stars, she has chosen to become her own model for her brand.

Thanks to this we constantly see her modeling, showing off and transmitting energy to her fans using her leggings and tops.

This one in particular, like most of their models, reaches a little above the waist and marks their curves to perfection, not for nothing many clients feel satisfied with their leggings.

In the video We cannot see her face, however, it is easy to identify her beautiful curves that we have constantly seen in her publications.

Ana Cheri shared these images on April 13, being that it was on the 12th that she opened this new account where she will surely have no problem sharing a little extra skin.