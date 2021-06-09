Ana Cheri wears flirty garments in video and models her silhouette

Ana Cheri wears flirty garments on video and models her silhouette | Instagram

Looking if exquisite figure the model and businesswoman Ana Cheri once again showed off her figure as well as her friends, besides that she looked very well accompanied by someone very special to her.

Ana Cheri It is shown with her pet, a cute kitten while she is concentrating on working, showing a little of what she does, this feline is giving her a little love while accompanying her doing her chores.

The model and Instagram celebrity decided to share several videos in her stories of said application, each one coinciding with her cute and exquisite figure in tight garments, which are part of their sports line.

Read also: Again! Kim Kardashian criticized for over-editing

In one of the videos who shared will be able to see part of her exercise routine to maintain her perfect back charms, so you can get an idea of ​​how to achieve it too.

Each of the publications that he shares both in his stories and in the Instagram feed shows us his charms from any angle and this makes him very proud.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

While she was with her friends in the last video, they were all shown wearing the same sports clothes, surely helping her to promote her “Cheri fit“As she has been doing since she released several of her lines.