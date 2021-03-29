Ana Cheri takes off her blouse while on the beach! | Instagram

The well-known model and fitness coach Ana Cheri surprised her followers again thanks to a photo in which she appeared taking off her blouse, leaving only her suit white bathroom.

The young celebrity continually delights her fans thanks to the content she shares on Instagram, which is sometimes a bit risque.

Ana Cheri She always finds a way to entertain and at the same time pamper her fans, this time it was thanks to a photo in which she shows her pretty figure.

On August 4, 2020, she was in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, enjoying the beautiful beaches, in one of them she decided to take off her blouse a bit and show her beautiful and tanned skin once more.

It seems that the model she was taking a walk on the sand, she was wearing a white bag, swimsuit, and a white blouse.

Apparently Ana Cheri decided to stop to take a picture so to make it look even more flirtatious, she took off her blouse and let it fall from her hips.

So this is love, “he wrote.

Ana Cheri was excited about her stay in this beautiful city and also grateful to the hotel where she stayed.