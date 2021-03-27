Ana Cheri surpasses Anastasia Kvitko in a brown swimsuit! | Instagram

The model and Instagram influencer Ana Cheri shared a photo showing her figure in a two-piece swimsuit, with it she could easily unseat the Russian model Anastasia kvitko.

It is the “Russian Kim Kardashian“who we constantly see with outfits in this range of colors, so it was quite striking to see the beauty Ana Cheri wearing it.

Like a current celebrity, the model and businesswoman tends to have many like’s in her publications, however this increases when the content is more than flirtatious.

Read also: Elsa Jean’s transparent bodysuit with lace delights her fans

Although the photo is not current, it is just as exciting to see it again, it was published on August 30, 2020, the Swimwear by Ana Cheri is two pieces.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO, CLICK HERE.

With a nice way to say good morning to her admirers, the model with brown hair and full lips showed off her abs, legs, waist and her entire figure.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Since her entire body had a specide of oil, she managed to make it more striking to the eye, especially to her shapely legs and upper charms that overflowed a little above the swimsuit.