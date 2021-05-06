Ana Cheri shows off intense video with her husband in the pool | Instagram

Being the most flirtatious and at the same time romantic the model and businesswoman Ana Cheri shared a video where she appears next to her husband.

In this video they both appear inside the pool, so although for many it could be something quite intense surely for most it was something of the most romantic.

There are few occasions when Ana Cheri share content next to her husband Ben moreland, who like the beautiful social media celebrity is fitness coach.

Both Ana and Ben could be considered great personalities because thanks to their work they have helped hundreds of people, not only to improve their physical appearance but also emotionally.

In the video shared 3 hours ago we see the couple in the pool, accompanied by a romantic sunset, it seems to be a scene from a movie as they are shown approaching each other to end in a delicious kiss.

In the background we can see some palm trees and beyond that we can enjoy the view of the sea, despite the fact that the model and businesswoman does not show her skin as usual, some of her followers sighed when they saw the couple together being the most romantic.