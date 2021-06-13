Ana Cheri shows off her fitted charms next to her friend

Ana Cheri shows off her adjusted charms next to her friend | Instagram

The beautiful businesswoman and Instagram celebrity Ana Cheri boasted on her Instagram to one of her friends, who like her owns great charms, both wearing tight outfits that their fans loved.

These photos were shared on the official Instagram of the beautiful Ana Cheri who owns Cheri fit, the brand of the clothes they are wearing.

The publication was made 13 hours ago and it already has enough reactions from its fans, not only like’s, because not only does it appear with a single friend, in reality there are two, although in different photos.

“Cherry Blossom” is the new color that is promoting this beautiful line which the wife of Ben moreland will launch in three days.

The top is crossed at the top so the wide straps intersect, leaving its enormous charms a little visible to everyone.

In total there were four Photos and a video of what Cheri shared in that publication, in 4 of them she appears with shorts and top, we have already seen this design in other colors, but it is also shown with some leggings next to another of her friends.