Ana Cheri shows off a flirty swimsuit with her friend! | Instagram

Enjoying the beach, the sun and the company Ana Cheri left her fans more than shocked with the new content she published next to her best friend in swimsuit.

The name of one of her best friends is Kirzlyn, who also very excited shared the same video that Ana Cheri.

It would not be a surprise if the beautiful model Kirzlyn becomes quite a celebrity just like the model, businesswoman and fitness coach wife of Ben moreland.

Cheri shared the publication 21 hours ago where she appears in several scenes with her friend, all looking as flirtatious as possible, whether on an ATV, venturing into the pool or on a jet ski.

In the background it has the rapper’s song Doja cat Titled Best Friend (Remix), the post has more than 42,000 views so far and 277 comments.

Surely more than one of the Internet users who have seen the video have allowed it to be played at least on more than one occasion because they could not concentrate on seeing one or both at the same time.