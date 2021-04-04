Ana Cheri shows her delicate parts dressed in white | Instagram

The model and businesswoman Ana Cheri shared two photos in which she showed her parts without any shame, all this while she was sitting wearing only a shirt.

The beautiful fitness coach shared on her official Instagram account two photos quite captivating that although they do not show much as some would like they are quite suggestive.

Ana Cheri It tends to share content where it shows a lot of skin, however on some occasions, like this one, it sweetens the look just by showing a small part.

In the images, she looks like an office girl, wearing glasses and being in a kind of office, although you can see that it is her kitchen where she is only has a laptop and a desk chair.

While wearing a long-sleeved button-down shirt, the model and Instagram celebrity is not wearing pants or any other garment underneath, only her underwear.

The publication was made two days ago and it already has more than 231 thousand like’s, in terms of comments they amount to more than 2 thousand.

In her description, she asked her fans for advice to make her weekend a little more enjoyable, apparently she felt that the week that just passed, she felt like a whole month.