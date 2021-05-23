Ana Cheri rides on an ATV, wearing a swimsuit! | Instagram

The model Ana Cheri recently shared a publication where she looks if she appears with a swimsuit two-piece, posing while riding an ATV.

Ana Cheri published very excited to be on top of this vehicle, without a doubt his fans were delighted by the fact of being able to see his cute charms and not only in one but in two Photos.

To match the ATV, the pretty celebrity who recently turned 35 is wearing a white swimsuit with some pastel details.

It’s been published a day ago and it already has more than one hundred thousand red hearts from some of its millions of followers.

Although he did not share the place where he was, it is possible that it is part of his new vacation because apparently he could already be in Italy, from a photo he also shared recently.

The only protection that Ana Cheri is using is her helmet, from then on she is likely to drive carefully because she is only wearing her beach suit, which by the way is quite flirty and daring just like her.