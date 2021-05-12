Ana Cheri reveals unpleasant swimsuit experience! | Instagram

The modelCelebrity and businesswoman Ana Cheri recently shared an unpleasant experience she had while swimming in a cenote while wearing a swimsuit coffee.

As incredible as photo shoots with more than just pretty photos may seem sometimes, the process before you have the perfect photo can take a long time.

The same thing happened to the beautiful American model Ana Cheri, who shared a video of swimming in a cenote recently.

Despite the fact that he looks very happy and extremely flirtatious, the reality apparently was another not so expected, because in his description he said that it had been something unpleasant.

In her video you can see her as enchanted, flirtatious and even happy, but in her description you can read that her experience with these types of places would not repeat it again, firstly because of the hygienic nature of the place because there were bats and there was a kind of layer on the surface of the water which he quite disliked.

She stated that it was very dirty and had to clean a lot to be able to take some shots, Cheri assures that she would not repeat a type of session like that, but without a doubt her fans would like to see her like this.