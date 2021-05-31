Ana Cheri returns to show off her flirty brown hair tone | Instagram

Definitely the model And businesswoman Ana Cheri showed off her cute medium brown hair again in a recent video she shared on social media.

For a few days she had shared some videos in her stories where she wore beautiful platinum blonde hair.

This apparently was a somewhat extreme look because Ana Cheri He has always been seen wearing his hair with a cut below the shoulders and in a medium brown tone, which the beautiful celebrity has been wearing for years on Instagram.

Through his stories it was where he shared this video, in which he is driving in his car, with a scarf on his head and a white blouse that highlights his beautiful tanned skin.

Arguably, it was a total surprise when she appeared again with her natural hair color due to the fact that on several occasions we saw her show off her short, platinum hair, which actually looked pretty good on her.

It seems that the beautiful model of American origin was preparing to get together with some friends, because in other publications she made, she is seen as very happy next to several friends.