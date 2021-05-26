Ana Cheri poses on the beach from behind with tight outfit | Instagram

Wearing leggings and a top, the well-known model and businesswoman Ana Cheri surprised her fans by seeing her pose on her back with an outfit of the most tight to your figure.

Although this time he did not delight everyone with his tanned skin, we can see its curves perfectly as we have done many times.

Ana Cheri She is wearing leggings and a top, both are sporty and are part of her own line that she is promoting in her post.

Also read: From the back, Jem Wolfie highlights his waist with tight pants

Precisely the beautiful Instagram celebrity mentions that the leggings are available in four different colors, she also handles several sizes.

A day ago she shared this photo, where she is wearing the pink version of her sportswear, also accompanied by a black top to make it stand out even more.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

The model and businesswoman holds her hair up so that we can see part of her top and the details on the back which, in addition to making it cooler with the straps it has, also makes it very flirtatious just like the garments in her line. and that also Cheri always manages to give this flirtatious touch to everything she wears.