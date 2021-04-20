Ana Cheri poses from her bathtub Completely wet! | Instagram

Without a doubt the model Ana Cheri has become one of the Internet users’ favorite Instagram influencers and celebrities, especially when she shares content while natural and wet.

It was on his Twitter account where he shared this image, with which surely more than one left more than surprised and biting his lips just imagining having the beautiful Ana Cheri close.

In the image we see the model and fitness coach, like Jem Wolfie, lying in a bathtub looking completely natural and wet, we immediately notice this on her back.

Although it is more than evident that he is not wearing anything, not much of his figure is seen, however the little that can be seen is more than enough for his fans.

Its cute back charms they protrude from his bathtub, but not too much either, just enough to keep his fans and some Internet users more than entertained.

Several netizens were surprised and delighted with the new content that he has been sharing on his new account, confident that it will continue to delight his pupils.