Ana Cheri moves her hips with two friends and makes fans fall in love

The coquette model and businesswoman Ana Cheri boasted next to two friends her later charms in a video.

This flirty social media celebrity was posing with two friends moving her hips from one side to the other a little, in order to show off her charms.

This was done while they were in the gym, perhaps about to start their exercise routine, because they looked so fresh.

The three flirtatious and beautiful women were wearing leggings as close to their exquisite figures, so much so that it could be said that they were lost among its charms.

In the same way they wore sleeveless tops and caps, this was the only thing in which they coincided with the white color in their outfits.

This short video He shared it through his stories on Instagram, as well as others where he was seen using some local devices.

On a continuous basis, this beautiful American model has delighted us by showing her silhouette, especially when promoting her own brand. Cheri fit in their tight sportswear.

In order to Ana Cheri Showing off to her fans is something really simple given she is an extremely beautiful woman.