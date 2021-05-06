Ana Cheri moves her hips showing off tight shorts! | Instagram

The model Ana Cheri showed off her curves with two different outfits, wondering which one looked better, her figure couldn’t look better.

Boasting in a video of her Instagram account the beautiful model, businesswoman and social media celebrity, she douted her millions of followers with this short video.

He shared it 37 weeks ago, on August 14, 2020 because he was promoting the new launch of this line of leopard print sports shorts.

Read also: With her friends, Lana Rhoades enjoys in the jacuzzi

Like many celebrities and celebrities Ana Cheri took advantage of its popularity to launch some products that have been successful so far.

This is due to the fact that more and more people acquire their sports garments, not only for the fact of exercising more comfortably but because they wear a flirty figure.

The beautiful Cheri was in her bathroom while she was filming in front of the mirror, she was wearing a top with a bow in the front, this was a little open so it showed her tanned charms.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

With more than 311 thousand reproductions, the video of Ana Cheri despite being something “simple” managed to give it a very interesting twist, there is no doubt that she does not need to show much to show off her figure.