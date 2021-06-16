Ana Cheri is accompanied by 4 beauties wearing micro garments | Instagram

Despite the fact that Ana Cheri was accompanied by 4 beauties like her, none of them overshadowed the owner of Cheri fit, even though they used the same sportswear.

Excited for the launch of this new line which is not only practical for exercising but is also quite flirty, it is about to sell out as described in its publication.

Twelve hours ago he shared this publication on his official Instagram account, he already has more than 32 thousand red hearts and 192 comments.

In addition to the beautiful celebrity we see that Ana Cheri is accompanied by several Models, which have different sizes.

Something that has characterized Cheri Fit is that it can be adapted to any type of size, whether you are very thin or curvy, you can find a perfect size for you, the beautiful Ana Cheri has shown us with her most recent publication.

It was a total of 3 Photos the one he shared with one of the most striking settings, it seems that they are in a desert place but with great foliage and different colors in green and brown.

In her description, the model and businesswoman mentions that this design can be found in peach color as in cherry blossom pink, of which few pieces remain.