Ana Cheri dance with friends just as flirtatious as she is! | Instagram

The model Ana Cheri captivated her fans thanks to several videos that she shared where she is shown next to several friends while they danced in a very flirty way.

Surely the beautiful social media celebrity was promoting some product or clothing, although she usually wears something referring to it, but in this case it did not happen.

Ana Cheri He is wearing military-style pants, with a white sleeveless shirt, as well as a bandana that he had tied around his head and a belt with silver diamonds, although he was not seen wearing fitted clothes, the same way his figure looked.

Read also: On the couch, Jem Wolfie shows off his small figure

In the first video, she was seen to be accompanied by three friends, each of them was wearing different outfits, but they all agreed that they were a somewhat urban style.

The beautiful American model and businesswoman shared these videos on her Instagram stories, 24 hours ago what she means is that in a short time they will stop showing because they tend to be automatically deleted after 24 hours.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

In other of her stories, she appeared next to her husband Ben Moreland, almost all the videos she published were boomerang, so they were repeated once they were finished.